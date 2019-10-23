Voters to decide whether to allow Broaddus ISD to purchase attendance credits from state

BROADDUS, Texas (KTRE) - A very important issue will be presented to taxpayers in Broaddus in November considering whether voters will approve Broaddus Independent School District purchasing enrollment credits from the state of Texas.
Broaddus ISD recently fell into Chapter 49, also known as the Robin Hood program. The program was launched in 1993 to take funding from school districts with higher property values within their boundaries and give it to poorer school districts which can’t raise much money, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The superintendent of Broaddus ISD said the reason why the district falls into Chapter 49 is because of a decrease in enrollment and the increase in State Certified Values, not because of the amount of revenue the school receives from taxes.
“With the Robin Hood plan, the Chapter 49, you’d take the State Certified Values and you divide it by what they call the WADA -- the Weighted Average Daily Attendance -- and that is the amount per student,” said Lucas Holloway, BISD superintendent. “The State Certified Values are not the same as the local certified values.”
The discrepancy between the state and local certified values has the most impact on whether a school falls into Chapter 49, Holloway explained. Therefore, school districts look at options to help the state “recapture” some of the money back.
“This gives permission for Broaddus ISD to use our local funds to purchase attendance credits to pay back,” Holloway said. “If the taxpayers do not decide to purchase attendance credits, therefore, the state would detach property off of our tax roll and it would not come back to our tax roll.”
Holloway noted that 100-percent of school districts that voted to “recapture” funds by purchasing attendance credits passed the option.
Choosing the option would help control the tax rate for the district, the school and/or voters will not have to consolidate with another school district or enter into an agreement with another district, Holloway added.
