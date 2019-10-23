TripAdvisor names top restaurants in the US

(KSLA) - TripAdvisor announced on Tuesday the nation’s best restaurants.
Restaurants were honored in three categories regarding fine dining, everyday dining and fast-casual. Below are the winners with links to their TripAdvisor profile:
Fine Dining Award-Winners
High-end, restaurants known for their food
1. Daniel – New York City, New York
2. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
3. GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
4. Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii
5. Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Everyday Dining Award-Winners
Restaurants with afforable, great meals
1. Pane & Vino – Miami Beach, Florida
2. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square – New York City, New York
3. 5 Napkin Burger – New York City, New York
4. 11th Street Diner – Miami Beach, Florida
5. Piccola Cucina Osteria – New York City, New York
Fast Casual Award-Winners
Restaurants that provide high-quality meals for diners on the go
1. Earl of Sandwich – Orlando, Florida
2. Shake Shack – Miami Beach, Florida
3. In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, California
4. The Taco Stand – La Jolla, California
5. Portillo’s Hot Dogs – Chicago, Illinois
The award winners were determined by factoring the quantity and quality of reviews over a 12-month period.
