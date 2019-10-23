TripAdvisor names top restaurants in the US

By KSLA Digital Team | October 23, 2019 at 5:18 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:18 AM

(KSLA) - TripAdvisor announced on Tuesday the nation’s best restaurants.

Restaurants were honored in three categories regarding fine dining, everyday dining and fast-casual. Below are the winners with links to their TripAdvisor profile:

Fine Dining Award-Winners

High-end, restaurants known for their food

1. Daniel – New York City, New York

2. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina

3. GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana

4. Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii

5. Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Everyday Dining Award-Winners

Restaurants with afforable, great meals

1. Pane & Vino – Miami Beach, Florida

2. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square – New York City, New York

3. 5 Napkin Burger – New York City, New York

4. 11th Street Diner – Miami Beach, Florida

5. Piccola Cucina Osteria – New York City, New York

Fast Casual Award-Winners

Restaurants that provide high-quality meals for diners on the go

1. Earl of Sandwich – Orlando, Florida

2. Shake Shack – Miami Beach, Florida

3. In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, California

4. The Taco Stand – La Jolla, California

5. Portillo’s Hot Dogs – Chicago, Illinois

The award winners were determined by factoring the quantity and quality of reviews over a 12-month period.

