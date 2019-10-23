Shreveport man found guilty on drug and gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man facing several drug and gun charges was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Oct. 22.
Kendrick Jones, 36, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute meth and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance — specifically a Taurus .40 caliber handgun and meth.
Jones was arrested in February when Shreveport officers were called to his girlfriend’s mother’s residence for beating on the door, making threats, and pulling out a weapon.
He fled home when officers approached him and were caught moments later, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorneys Office.
His trial started Monday, Oct. 21. However, he failed to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The judge issued a no-bond warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.
Jones faces up to forty years of prison time and almost $110,000 of fines if convicted without the chance of parole.
