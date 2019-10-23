NWS storm surveyors find evidence of a 4th tornado

(KSLA) — Storm damage surveyors have found evidence of a fourth tornado from Sunday night's storms.
The EF-1 touched down at 4:21 a.m. Oct. 21 in Lafayette County, Ark., about two miles northwest of Springhill, La., the National Weather Service reports.
It was on the ground for 5.38 miles before lifting back into the clouds seven minutes later about four miles northeast of Springhill in Columbia County, Ark.
The tornado partially removed the roof and siding from an outbuilding near Arkansas Highway 53 and County Road 21 in far southeastern Lafayette County.
It continued east along County Road 21 in far southwestern Columbia County, where the tornado reached its peak intensity and partially removed the roofs of two homes.
A few large trees were snapped at the trunk or had several large limbs removed before the tornado crossed U.S. Highway 371.
It remained on a slightly east-northeast track in far southern Columbia County, where the tornado damaged more trees before lifting near Columbia County Road 278.
It had estimated peak winds of 100 mph and was 300 yards wide at its widest point.
