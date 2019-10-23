Mount Vernon players ruled ineligible by UIL State Executive Committee

Pflugerville, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL’s State Executive Committee has upheld a recent ruling by the 7-3A DI District Executive Committee on the eligibility of two Mount Vernon football players.
Both players were voted on individually and both players received a 5-1 vote against their eligibility. The District Executive Committee unanimously voted on October 8 against the eligibility of two players on the team believing the players moved to the district for athletic purposes. That vote came after a September 18 vote where the same DEC voted to allow the players to play.
“This was a new hearing,” UIL State Executive Committee Chairman Mike Motheral said. “We are fortunate enough to take and use all the information from the previous information to make a decision. You know, you just hate it for the kiddos. They seem like fine young man but this committee made a decision based on what they heard today.”
An attorney for the family of the two players said the family moved to Mount Vernon because of the mother’s job with Home Depot. The family said one of the players had been assaulted in Colorado at a school and the two players have lived in nine different houses and gone to six different schools.
The older of the two players said he wanted to finish up school in Colorado but all of them eventually ended up moving to Mount Vernon.
The players in question are related to Lynx Hawthorne, a former Baylor player under Briles. It was brought up in the meeting that Hawthorne is a volunteer at the school and working with a documentary crew that is following Briles.
“We are devastated that they have lost the opportunity to participate in all UIL activities for a year,” attorney Tiger Hanner said. " For the older son that is the rest of his high school career. He is done."
Hanner also implied he believes this is an attack on Briles.
“The other schools in that district or are troubled or whatever and I guess are going to send a message,” Hanner said. “If it wasn’t coach Briles we wouldn’t be here and I say that unequivocally.”
It does not appear the school will have to forfeit any games since the players only played when they were ruled eligible to play.
