Mount Pleasant police: Man allegedly touched women, children inappropriately at store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police have arrested a man in connection with allegations that he touched women and children inappropriately at the town’s Walmart on Sunday.
Gary Kilpatrick, 62, was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child. He also had an active warrant out of New Boston for indecent assault. He is currently being held in the Titus County Jail.
“On Sunday, October 20, 2019, at approximately 11 am, Mount Pleasant Police responded to Walmart at 2311 S. Jefferson St. regarding a suspect inside the store ‘groping’ female adults and children,” a post on the Mount Pleasant Police Department stated.
At the time of his arrest, Kilpatrick was wearing a dark green and black-colored hoodie, a ball cap, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. He was also driving a black Chrysler Sebring car, the Facebook post stated.
According to the post, quick-thinking Walmart employees and security directed Mount Police officers toward Kilpatrick. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Titus County jail.
“Video footage from inside the store identified three additional child victims and one adult female victim,” the Facebook post stated. “An additional fourth unidentified child was groped inside Walmart on Sunday around 12:05 a.m. earlier that morning. A fifth child victim was discovered to have been groped Sunday at Super Suds Laundry, 1224 N. Jefferson St.”
Surveillance video from the Mount Pleasant Walmart shows Kilpatrick briefly pulling two children by the arm while their parents weren’t looking, the Facebook post stated.
“The suspect does not live in Mount Pleasant but has been staying at a west-side motel in Mount Pleasant since October 15,” the Facebook post stated. “The motel room and vehicle the suspect was driving have been searched by police.”
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for the other victims.
“These victimized children or adult woman may have said something,” the Facebook post stated. “Please share this bulletin. Many of these children were Hispanic.”
Anyone who thinks their child may have been victimized by the suspect is urged to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at (903) 575-4185 and speak to a detective.
