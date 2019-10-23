Man convicted for burglary of James Burton storage building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been convicted for the burglary of a building owned by noted Shreveport guitarist James Burton’s foundation.
Rodney Burks, 41, was charged with simple battery for the break-in of a storage building owned by the James Burton Foundation, located in the 700 block of Austen Place. That’s near the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
Burks was caught in the act by the manager of the foundation, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
The five women and one man jury found Burks guilty of attempted simple burglary.
Burks will return to court on Nov. 12 for sentencing.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.