LSP troopers located double homicide suspect

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted on two counts of capital murder is behind bars after being pulled over by Louisiana State Police troopers.
Aaron Gess, 48, was taken into custody without incident on La. Highway 532, just north of Interstate 20, according to LSP.
Troopers were advised on Oct. 22 for a 2019 Kia Optima that was possibly being driven by Gess.
After Guess was taken into custody, he was booked into the Webster Parish Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. He will be extradited to Alabama.
LSP is working with authorities in Alabama.
