Local group aims to educate first responders when encountering children with autism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -
The local organization Autismforus is sponsoring a seminar aimed at training first responders how to interact with children who are on the spectrum. The non-profit organization says “Autism is a broad spectrum so we will also provide what to look out for and how to identify some characteristics.” Autism educator and Certified Sensory Therapist Stacy Badon will provide the training.
The training is offered to anyone who works in the public or interested in learning more on how to interact with individuals on the spectrum.
The event is free and open to the public on October 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Northwestern State University in Russell Hall (Auditorium Room 107).
