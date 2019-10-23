Liquor stores push back against proposed 9 p.m. closing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A proposal to close Shreveport liquor stores earlier has led to strong pushback.
District C Councilman John Nickelson has suggested that they close by no later than 9 p.m.
Plans for a former convenience store at Kings Highway at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood are the impetus for his proposal. Two weeks ago, the City Council approved a special use permit for a liquor store to open there.
After some strong pushback from the public, Nickelson’s proposal is headed to the City Council’s public safety committee for further consideration.
And the councilman is saying his legislation will change.
“I think it’s important that we, we balance the needs of businesses that sell liquor with the needs of the public, which is impacted by liquor stores in their communities. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Critics describe two very real potential consequences of forcing the businesses to close by 9 p.m.: the potential loss of tax revenue for the city and of revenue for liquor store owners.
The latter could be “probably about 60 percent because we always get the late-night crew,” estimated Allen Taylor, who has spent the past quarter century working at Cajun Liquor at 70th Street at Southern Avenue in south Shreveport.
He also said he knows closing at 9 p.m. would hurt the store’s customers.
“You have to stay open to get those patrons because they('re) just getting off work. So you would want them to not have to go home in a stressful way and relax.”
Some people contend that liquor store hours should not be one size fits all.
Instead, they say, it should be based on the store’s location. Stores in more commercial areas versus those closer to neighborhoods need not have the same hours of operation, they contend.
Nickelson said one thing is for sure: The current closing time of 4 a.m. is unreasonable and will not stand.
“In my view, not a reasonable balance between the convenience of being able to buy liquor whenever you want to buy it and the public safety implications of having liquor sold at all hours of the night.”
A related ordinance would limit the opening of any new liquor stores within 300 feet of private residences. It would grandfather in all existing stores.
Nickelson said he’s heard no opposition to that proposal.
