Free tickets to the State Fair of Louisiana if you adopt a pet this month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The State Fair of Louisiana officially begins Thursday, Oct. 24 — and many will head out to enjoy the rides, food and possibly walk away with a new pet.
The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is partnering up with the State Fair to offer mobile adoptions and give away free tickets.
“This was something we started doing last year with the two free fair tickets with every adoption,” said Adoption Coordinator Kim Warren. “It was really successful so we wanted to do it again.”
People can stop by the animal shelter at 1500 Monty Street in Shreveport to adopt or they can visit the State Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to adopt. Two free tickets will be given with each adoption while supplies last.
Those dates the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be at the State Fair are on Oct. 25t and 26, Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9.
The shelter is also holding a fall adoption special. Every Friday in October they will offer half-price adoptions on orange, calico, and tortie cats and brindle dogs.
For more information, you can call the shelter at 318-226-6624 or visit their Facebook page here.
