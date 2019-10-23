Fantastic weather rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After a perfect Tuesday afternoon you can expect more of the same for our Wednesday as blue skies and comfortable temperatures will continue to dominate our local weather. While it will be a similar story on our Thursday we are tracking a developing area of low pressure in central Texas late Thursday and especially Friday. This area of low pressure will be driving lots of moisture into parts of the ArkLaTex giving us the potential for some heavy rain. There is some model disagreement when it comes to how much rain we will ultimately end up seeing.
For our Wednesday expect a carbon copy of what we saw on Tuesday. After a chilly start this morning temperatures will quickly rise up into the mid 70s by the middle of the afternoon. Much like Tuesday the only question will be whether or not we see a cloud or no clouds throughout the day.
Now as we move later in the week clouds will start to build as that area of of low pressure begins to take shape. We will stay dry on Thursday, but by early Friday the rain will be moving into parts of the ArkLaTex. There is some potential for heavy rain in parts of the region as the rain could last until Saturday. There is some uncertainty with the forecast as models have yet to agree on where the heaviest rain will be falling. No matter what, the ArkLaTex will be seeing cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.
Much like I said yesterday, get outside and enjoy this fantastic weather today!
Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.