Fantastic weather rolls on

Now as we move later in the week clouds will start to build as that area of of low pressure begins to take shape. We will stay dry on Thursday, but by early Friday the rain will be moving into parts of the ArkLaTex. There is some potential for heavy rain in parts of the region as the rain could last until Saturday. There is some uncertainty with the forecast as models have yet to agree on where the heaviest rain will be falling. No matter what, the ArkLaTex will be seeing cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.