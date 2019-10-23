Dallas man arrested, found carrying almost a kilo of meth

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Dallas man was arrested after throwing almost a kilo of meth out his window during a chase with authorities.
Deputies arrested Bland Mouncil, 55, for careless driving and other traffic violations on Interstate 20.
Mouncil pulled his Toyota Tacoma onto the shoulder but refused to exit his truck, then fled the scene, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The driver passed up several vehicles on the shoulder of the road, disregarded traffic signals and stop signs, entered and exited the interstate, and traveled at high speeds over 100 mph while throwing drugs from his vehicle.
He got out of his truck in Greenwood, but resisted arrest causing deputies to call the K-9 unit.
Authorities say an estimated 936 grams of meth were seized during his arrest.
Mouncil was taken to Ochsner LSU Health-Shreveport for treatment and was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for possession of Schedule II with the Intent to distribute, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer by force, and careless operation.
Officers with the Greenwood Police Department assisted with the arrest.
