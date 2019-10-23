Caddo Parish teacher fighting rare cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -
A Caddo Parish school teacher needs your help as she fights a rare cancer. 33 year old Diana Crosby is a teacher at Midway Elementary School in Shreveport. Doctors have diagnosed her with adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare cancer that attacks the kidneys and liver.
It’s so rare doctors are using expensive experimental drugs to fight it. Diana is currently at M.D. Anderson in Houston, but family and friends hope she will be able to attend a musical benefit they are hosting to help raise money for her treatments.
The benefit is Saturday, October 26th at Union Springs Baptist Church in Shreveport. The benefit starts at 5 p.m.
If you can’t attend, you can donate here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.