Bark at the Park returns to Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) -Animal control services for the city of Texarkana, Texas is hosting Bark at the Park this Saturday, Oct. 26.
The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park in Spring Lake Park.
Free rabies vaccinations for any dog or cat will be available for attendees, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
In addition to the free vaccination city pet registrations will be available to Texarkana residents at no cost. A local veterinarian will also be there to provide other vaccines and microchipping services for a fee.
Donations will be accepted to help with the funding of future pet-oriented activities.
For more information, please contact the Texarkana Texas Animal Control Services Department at 903-798-3535.
