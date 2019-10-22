Sunday night’s storms produced at least 2 ArkLaTex tornadoes

By Jeff Castle | October 21, 2019 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:06 PM

Two rounds of severe storms produced multiple areas of damage across the ArkLaTex Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Numerous instances of damaging wind gusts came with a line of storms that pushed across the ArkLaTex during the late night hours. Downed trees caused much of the damage and one person was killed in McCurtain County, OK in Valliant when trees were knocked onto their mobile home.

A lone thunderstorm that tracked from Panola County, TX into Caddo Parish, LA was responsible for 2 tornadoes Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport determined one tornado struck 8 miles from Beckville, TX around 7:36 Sunday evening. This tornado was an EF-0 with maximum winds of 85 mph. It was on the ground a little less than a mile before lifting.

According to the NWS, “The tornado touched down along the south side of Highway 79 just west of County Road 280 in western Panola County where it broke some large branches out of trees and uprooted a few more. Then, it traveled east-northeast along the north side of Highway 79 where it uprooted and snapped a few trees and damaged a roof to a residential home. It continued on to the east-northeast where it broke more branches out of a few more trees before lifting near the intersection of County Road 1251 and County Road 124.”

The same thunderstorm went on to produce another tornado in Caddo Parish, LA near Greenwood. This tornado was an EF-1 with maximum winds of 105 mph. It stayed on the ground for almost 4 miles before lifting.

From the NWS report: “The tornado first touched down along Mount Olive Church Road where it broke large branches of a hardwood tree. It then continued on to cross State Highway 169 (Glenwood Springridge Road), breaking branches off of several hardwood trees. The worst damage with the tornado occurred as it crossed Buncombe Road where approximately 20 hardwood and softwood trees were either uprooted or had their trunks snapped. The tornado also destroyed a greenhouse and ripped the shingles off of the roofs of two single family homes. The tornado then moved on to roll an RV trailer on Kimberly Road and snapped the tops off of trees on Simpson Road and Brosette Road before lifting.”

