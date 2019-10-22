Sunday night’s storms produced at least 2 ArkLaTex tornadoes

From the NWS report: “The tornado first touched down along Mount Olive Church Road where it broke large branches of a hardwood tree. It then continued on to cross State Highway 169 (Glenwood Springridge Road), breaking branches off of several hardwood trees. The worst damage with the tornado occurred as it crossed Buncombe Road where approximately 20 hardwood and softwood trees were either uprooted or had their trunks snapped. The tornado also destroyed a greenhouse and ripped the shingles off of the roofs of two single family homes. The tornado then moved on to roll an RV trailer on Kimberly Road and snapped the tops off of trees on Simpson Road and Brosette Road before lifting.”