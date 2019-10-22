Shreveport man arrested for human trafficking following prostitution investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been arrested for human trafficking following a months-long investigation that stemmed from a prostitution arrest back in May.
According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Demarkeo D. Foster, 31, of the 1400 block of Acorn Street, was arrested in Shreveport Monday afternoon on a human trafficking arrest warrant and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. He was then transported from the Caddo Correctional Center to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.
An undercover agent with the Bossier Combined Vice/Narcotics Task Force made a prostitution arrest, back in May. From that arrest stemmed a thorough investigation in which the agent determined that Foster was engaged in human trafficking.
His bond is $200,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.