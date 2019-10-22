Pumpkin Shine on Line kicks off on Oct. 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Southfield School’s annual Pumpkin Shine on Line is back for its 27th year.
This event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 Over two thousand decorated pumpkins will line Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport.
Parking is available at Mall St. Vincent where you can take a free shuttle over to the park. The shuttle will run from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
The pumpkins are decorated by Southfield School students as well as other area schools and businesses. This free event will also have live entertainment, concession and face painting for children.
“Some people actually come up in costumes," said Director of Marketing Christine Lamourex. “It’s totally optional but it’s something fun to do. It’s not too spooky, and so little ones are welcome, but it’s also a lot of fun and it’s very fall and festive.”
All the proceeds from this event will go to support local school arts programs.
