Perfect weather for middle of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with the Severe Weather late Sunday and early Monday morning we are going to be seeing fantastic weather for our Tuesday across the ArkLaTex. This is due to high pressure building in behind the front and we will get to see the perfect mixture of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the middle part of the work week. Towards the end of the we are watching the potential area of low pressure along with a cold front that could bring rain chances to the region just as we get to the weekend.
For today, you will need those jackets as you are walking out the door as temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Once the sun comes up our temperatures will rebound quickly into the low 70s by the middle of the afternoon. This will be one of those perfect fall ArkLaTex days.
As we move into Wednesday it will be a similar story for the ArkLaTex as sunny skies and perfectly comfortable temperatures will be dominating the weather. This will be another perfect afternoon to get outside and enjoy the weather.
As we get later in the week wet weather will likely be returning to the region. Thursday should at least start off nice, but clouds will be building as a frontal system will be approaching the ArkLaTex. This will most likely be impacting the region on our Friday and potentially into Saturday. These showers will likely keep our temperatures in the mid 60s so those jackets are going to start getting more use.
In the meantime get outside and enjoy the perfect weather!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
