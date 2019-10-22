Perfect weather for middle of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with the Severe Weather late Sunday and early Monday morning we are going to be seeing fantastic weather for our Tuesday across the ArkLaTex. This is due to high pressure building in behind the front and we will get to see the perfect mixture of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the middle part of the work week. Towards the end of the we are watching the potential area of low pressure along with a cold front that could bring rain chances to the region just as we get to the weekend.