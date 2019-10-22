Louisiana school baseball field among storms’ victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For many, the severe weather that rolled across the ArkLaTex left just as quickly as it arrived.
But for victims, the legacy of those storms will linger for the days, weeks and possibly even months ahead.
That includes the hard-hit area of west Shreveport and, in particular, Huntington High.
From a shredded outfield wall to a downed light pole, it was a grim view for Daniel Gannon when he arrived at the school just hours after severe weather tore up its baseball field.
“It was just really unbelievable. Little bit of shock.”
He estimated damage to be at least in the tens of thousands of dollars.
“It’s a mess. Already had my hands full as it was. But now I really got it.”
This is Gannon’s first school year as Huntington High’s head baseball coach.
Videos and photographs simply cannot capture the scale of damage at the baseball field, he said.
“Our football coach sent me a video this morning. It didn’t do it justice at all.
"When daylight broke, I came (to) look at it myself and it was just, it was a little unbelievable.”
Fierce winds picked up a portion of bleachers, which weighs several hundred pounds, and threw it at least 50 yards into the already condemned concession stand and press box, all but guaranteeing that structure’s long-overdue demolition.
The visiting team’s dugout and the storage area behind it also need repairs. The building’s roof was torn off; it landed near first base.
Gannon hopes repairs can be completed before baseball season gets underway.
Otherwise, he said, they will have to reschedule home games into away games.
At least the storm tore through the baseball field when no one was there and no one was hurt, Gannon said.
