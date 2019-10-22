Great weather continues through this week

(KSLA) - The weather will be perfect for the next couple days, then the rain will return. Keep the sunglasses for now, then get your rain gear for the end of the week. There could be heavy rain by Friday and Saturday, but no severe weather is expected as of now.
Through this evening, the weather will remain picture-perfect nice. There will not be any rain to worry about, and the clouds will remain quite limited. The temperature will cool down to the 50s after sunset, eventually falling to the lower 50s. Some places will likely fall to the upper 40s as well. So, it may be a little chilly. It won’t hurt to have a light jacket.
Wednesday will have more perfect weather. The sun will be out shining, and the rain chances will be down to zero. Temperatures should top out in the mid 70s. It will be a great day!
Thursday will be more of the same. At least in the morning. The clouds will start to build a little bit by the afternoon. I have only a 10% chance of rain for day. So, I still do not expect any rain, but a quick shower is possible. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Friday is where the forecast gets a little tricky. There is model disagreement about whether or not we have any rain. As one model shows a lot of rain, while the other computer model shows practically nothing. As of now, I have a 50% chance of rain for Friday. I would keep the rain gear with you just in case.
Saturday will likely have some rain as well. It depends on what happens on Friday, really. So, there is a chance we do not have any rain at all. I have decided to put the rain chance at 40% for Saturday, then only 10% Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday from the rain and cloud cover, while Sunday will warm up to the 70s again.
Then as we start next week, the great weather will be back. Monday and Tuesday will both be really nice with temperatures in the 70s and little to no rain expected.
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
