CPSO searching for two men linked to television thefts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two men who may have stolen from a Shreveport Walmart.
Authorities say the two men came into the Northport Boulevard location as the store was closing and loaded four TVs — two 70 inch and two 50 inch sets in the back of a red SUV as the alarm sounded.
All four televisions were Visios.
CPSO says similar thefts happened at that same store in July and August.
In one of those cases — a red SUV was involved.
If you recognize these men please contact the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373 or visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
