CPSO searching for two men linked to television thefts

Authorities say similar thefts happened at that same store in July and August.

By KSLA Digital Team | October 22, 2019 at 7:02 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 7:02 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two men who may have stolen from a Shreveport Walmart.

Authorities say the two men came into the Northport Boulevard location as the store was closing and loaded four TVs — two 70 inch and two 50 inch sets in the back of a red SUV as the alarm sounded.

All four televisions were Visios.

Authorities say a red SUV was used in two sets of thefts.
CPSO says similar thefts happened at that same store in July and August.

In one of those cases — a red SUV was involved.

If you recognize these men please contact the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373 or visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

