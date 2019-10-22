Caddo Schools to hold meeting regarding school buses, concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Schools will hold a news conference on Tuesday morning regarding its bussing program.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on the KSLA News 12 app.
In September, we aired concerns from Caddo Parish school bus drivers. It came after those drivers felt they had made some progress — until former Transportation Director Bruce Daigle resigned.
Some of the drivers said they drive long routes to make up for the shortage of drivers.
This is a developing story.
