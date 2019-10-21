Zachary native, Southern University alumna crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020

(WAFB) - Zachary native Mariah Clayton was crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020 following a pageant held Saturday, Oct. 19. As the newly crowned Miss Louisiana USA, Clayton will go on to represent Louisiana in the Miss USA pageant.
“Can’t believe this is my life,” Clayton wrote in a tweet celebrating her win. “Grateful.”
Clayton is a graduate of Zachary High School and an alumna of Southern University where she studied Psychology, a biography on the university’s website states.
While at Southern University, Clayton played on the volleyball team as a defensive specialist. Clayton also played volleyball in high school, winning Zachary High School’s Captain’s Award in 2012.
