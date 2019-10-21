7-vehicle wreck closes part of major Shreveport highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A stretch of a major Shreveport roadway was shut down while crews cleared the scene of a seven-vehicle wreck.
Both east- and westbound lanes of Kings Highway were closed between Linwood Avenue and Mansfield Road.
That segment has since been reopened to traffic.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck happened at 2:18 p.m. Monday.
Authorities on the scene said a white Honda pickup was heading east on Kings Highway when it hit five other east- and westbound vehicles or caused them to hit each other.
The pickup then ran into some bushes and a fence.
The truck’s driver appeared to be having some type of seizure when someone walked up to the wrecked pickup, first responders said.
A city truck ran into a a fence or something in trying to avoid the Honda pickup.
There’s no immediate word on the number of people taken to the hospital nor the severity of their injuries.
At one point, the Fire Department had seven units on Kings Highway between Jim Casey Drive and Mansfield Road, dispatch records show. One unit remains on the scene.
Police have six units on Kings Highway between McWillie Avenue and Jim Casey Drive.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
