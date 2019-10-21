United Way of NWLA teams up with Bossier Schools for service day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the fifth time, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana and Bossier Schools volunteered to clean up the community.
Cleanup efforts took place at multiple locations across Bossier and Caddo Parish. This year one of the cleanup locations was the Lawson ‘Bo’ Brandon Sports Complex.
This project is significant to the Haughton community because Lawson Brandon would have been a senior in high school this year — he died at eight years old in an ATV accident.
We spoke to one of his friends from elementary school, she said this day of service event is a great way to not only honor him but also keep his memory alive.
“Getting to serve with the Lawson ‘Bo’ Brandon Sports Complex, I know is very special to the Haughton community because we get to help his legacy live on and one of the best legacies that could have lived on in the Haughton community,” said Madeline Lowery, Senior at Haughton High School.
Students that volunteered received volunteer hours for school.
“I always say you can read and learn a lot out of textbooks, said Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison, Bossier Parish Schools. "But when it comes to truly being able to model the importance of philanthropy action speaks so much louder than words.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.