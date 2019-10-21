LSUS, Caddo schools announce closures following storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a line of storms passed through the ArkLaTex, school closures have been announced on Monday, Oct. 21.
Three Caddo Parish schools are closed due to a power outage, according to Caddo Schools Spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood.
Turner Elementary/Middle School and Huntington High School in west Shreveport are closed along with Captain Shreve High School.
LSUS announced a partial closure at the school’s campus.
The LSUS closure does not affect online students.
SWEPCO is currently in the process to restore power to campuses.
