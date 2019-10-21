Truck hits pedestrian outside Walmart then leaves

Police described the elderly woman’s injuries as serious

A black pickup struck an elderly woman at 5:57 p.m. Oct. 20 at Walmart on Westport Avenue off Pines Road in west Shreveport. The truck then left. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pickup struck a pedestrian outside a Walmart store in west Shreveport, police say.

It happened at 5:57 p.m. Sunday on Westport Avenue off Pines Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The elderly woman was hit by a black truck that kept going, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

He described her injuries as serious.

Now authorities are working to learn the identity of the driver.

They urge anyone with any information about the accident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.

The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

