Truck hits pedestrian outside Walmart then leaves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pickup struck a pedestrian outside a Walmart store in west Shreveport, police say.
It happened at 5:57 p.m. Sunday on Westport Avenue off Pines Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The elderly woman was hit by a black truck that kept going, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
He described her injuries as serious.
Now authorities are working to learn the identity of the driver.
They urge anyone with any information about the accident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
