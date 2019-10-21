Troup store clerk accused of stealing $1,500 worth of scratch-offs pleads guilty

According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating on June 7 at a convenience store located in the 300 block of West Duval Street in Troup. Employees at the store said Stark came in the day before and said she had previously bought scratch-off tickets and was there to pick them up. The employee said Starkey came behind the counter and began taking the tickets and placing them in her bag. The employee noticed one of the $50 slots was empty and contacted her manager.