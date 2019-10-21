Sunshine and blue skies return, and then another cold front arrives late work week

Happy Monday! Severe storms and heavy rain impacted the ArkLaTex early this morning as a cold front moved southeast. Thankfully, the dangerous weather has left, and the sun and dry weather has returned. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day with a clear and quiet night ahead. Rain free conditions will persist until the back half of the work week as track our next weather maker: another cold front.
Throughout the remainder of the afternoon, highs will stay in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Overnight tonight we'll see chilly weather with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure building in behind the front will keep Tuesday and Wednesday near picture perfect.
Tuesday and Wednesday, we're not expecting any rain in the forecast. Highs on Tuesday are in the low 70s with a northerly wind 5-10 mph. On Wednesday, highs are in the mid 70s with southerly winds returning at 5-10 mph. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather throughout the entire day.
First Alert: Thursday evening our next cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex, creating another round of wet and stormy weather. Some of this wet weather will also carry on into Friday. The good news is that at this moment, we're not tracking any severe weather for Thursday and Friday. If anything changes, we'll be sure to let you know and keep you well aware.
Have a fantastic Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
