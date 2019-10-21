Storms leave damage, power outages in ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — Storms knocked out power, felled trees and utility poles and caused some property damage Sunday night in the ArkLaTex.
Greenwood resident Bryan Britton suspects it was a tornado that blew a tree onto his car, shattering the windshield, as he was driving home Sunday night.
He said he was about two blocks from his parents’ house in the 9200 block of Simpson Road when it happened.
That storm also blew part of the roof off the residence, he said.
And Britton said part of Shirley Francis Road was shut down.
Property damage also has been reported elsewhere in the Greenwood area.
That includes damage on Nixon Street between Church Street and Moncrief Lane and on Sophie Lane between Shirley Francis Road and Beth Lane, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Roofing material from one house blew onto three neighboring residences, and there’s fence damage but no injuries, Sophie Lane resident Velva Colston told KSLA News 12.
In Shreveport, there was a report of a tree on a house on Dupont between Velva and Hearne avenues, a Fire Department spokesman said.
And storm winds snapped several trees, including one that landed on a house, at Loriwood Drive and Wildwood Drive in the Dogwood and Red Chute area of Bossier Parish.
Road hazards reported in the immediate wake of the storm in Caddo Parish included:
- Buncombe Road at Cook Road
- Buncombe Road at Kimberley Road
- Buncombe Road at Greenwood-Spring Ridge Road
- U.S. Highway 79 between Button Road and Wood Pine Trail
- Simpson Road at Bullard Road
- Shirley Francis Road between Audubon Meadow Drive and Al Bourland Drive
- Shirley Francis Road between Simpson Road and Oak Creek Trail
- Greenwood-Spring Ridge Road at Beavers Nest Drive
- West Pine Island Road at East Pine Island Road
- Lorraine Drive between Ridgeway Avenue and Hampton Lane
- Albany Road between Interstate 49 and Michelle Lane
Among reports received by the National Weather Service office in Shreveport were:
BOSSIER PARISH
► 0.7-inch hail a mile east-northeast of Bossier City
► trees down and roof damage in a subdivision a mile south of Red Chute
CADDO PARISH
► a 63-mph wind gust at Shreveport Regional Airport
► trees and power lines down, blocking a road 4 miles south of Greenwood
► a tree fell on a house a mile east-northeast of Shreveport, displacing the residents
PANOLA COUNTY
► trees down along U.S. Highway 79 with multiple power flashes 7 miles south-southwest of Beckville, Texas
► 1-inch hail 4 miles north-northeast of Beckville
► trees blocking Texas Highway 149 about 2 miles southeast of Beckville
► multiple trees and power lines down 13 miles south-southwest of Waskom, Texas
► trees down 8 miles south-southwest of Beckville
► quarter-size hail 4 miles east-northeast of Beckville
► power lines and trees down 8 miles south of Waskom
► power lines down “and wrapped into trees” 7 miles south of Waskom
More storms were expected to move into the area at or after midnight.
