Severe Weather early, clearing skies late

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! We are tracking a line of Severe Thunderstorms pushing through the ArkLaTex. These storms are bringing frequent lightning, damaging winds up to 70 MPH, and an isolated tornado is also possible. These thunderstorms are due to a strong cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex this morning leading to much cooler temperatures behind the front starting this afternoon and especially Tuesday morning. After a chilly start to our Tuesday the ArkLaTex will get to experience to delightful fall weather. But towards the end of the week we tracking yet another cold front that will knocking our temperatures down further as we head into the weekend.