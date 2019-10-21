Severe Weather early, clearing skies late

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! We are tracking a line of Severe Thunderstorms pushing through the ArkLaTex. These storms are bringing frequent lightning, damaging winds up to 70 MPH, and an isolated tornado is also possible. These thunderstorms are due to a strong cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex this morning leading to much cooler temperatures behind the front starting this afternoon and especially Tuesday morning. After a chilly start to our Tuesday the ArkLaTex will get to experience to delightful fall weather. But towards the end of the week we tracking yet another cold front that will knocking our temperatures down further as we head into the weekend.
We will be seeing the Severe Weather throughout the morning hours as a powerful line of thunderstorms associated with the cold front is pushing through the ArkLaTex moving from northwest to southeast. The biggest concerns for these storms is winds up to 70 MPH, quarter size hail, and some isolated tornadoes. By about 10 or 11 AM storms should be pushing out of the ArkLaTex. Behind these storms expect cooler temperatures, but also clearing skies.
As we go through the rest of the week the region should get to experience some great fall weather. Sunny skies will dominate for both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures getting up into the the low to mid 70s. But towards the end of the week we are tracking another cold front that will bring more needed rain to the ArkLaTex along with chilly temperatures for the weekend.
With the dangerous weather moving through the viewing area this morning please stay up to date with the latest watches and warnings. Your KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you up to date with all the Severe Weather in the region on Facebook, Twitter, and our KSLA First Alert Weather App.
Have a great and safe Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
