Power outages grow as storms move across ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - As a line of storms moves across the ArkLaTex, the number of power outages continue to grow.
As of 5:30 a.m., a total of 15,690 SWEPCO customers are without customers across the ArkLaTex.
Below is a breakdown of customers without power:
- Caddo Parish: 5,550
- Bossier Parish: 1,405
- Harrison County: 50
- Panola County: 848
- Shelby County: 98
- Rusk County: 534
- Gregg County: 205
- Cass County: 49
- Morris County: 36
- Bowie County: 86
- Hempstead County: 112
- Sevier County: 305
