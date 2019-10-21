Power outages grow as storms move across ArkLaTex

More than 15,000 people are without power on Monday morning

By KSLA Digital Team | October 21, 2019 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:38 AM

(KSLA) - As a line of storms moves across the ArkLaTex, the number of power outages continue to grow.

As of 5:30 a.m., a total of 15,690 SWEPCO customers are without customers across the ArkLaTex.

Below is a breakdown of customers without power:

  • Caddo Parish: 5,550
  • Bossier Parish: 1,405
  • Harrison County: 50
  • Panola County: 848
  • Shelby County: 98
  • Rusk County: 534
  • Gregg County: 205
  • Cass County: 49
  • Morris County: 36
  • Bowie County: 86
  • Hempstead County: 112
  • Sevier County: 305

