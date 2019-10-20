6-year-old girl battling cancer becomes honorary Ms. Louisiana; family accepting donations ahead of procedure

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Livingston was packed during a fundraiser for Ashlynn Carlock, 6, who is fighting stage four kidney and lung cancer. The fundraiser involved a jambalaya and pastalaya cook-off, vendors, an auction, and a blood drive.
Haley Wascom says she coordinated the event after seeing Ashlynn’s family hit hard while paying medical bills
“I can’t imagine my kids being sick and having to try to take care of them and having to worry about losing my home and not being able to pay my light bill. She’s a great little girl. Most of the time she doesn’t let it affect her at all. She just acts like the happiest kid in the world,” said Wascom.
Many from the community said they would not miss this opportunity to help a neighbor.
“She is resilient and she is so kind and so sweet. She’s winning this battle. I actually got to crown her today as an honorary Ms. Louisiana, so we got to just celebrate her and give her all the love and support,” said Chloe Burkett, Ms. Louisiana for America.
Carlock was all smiles during the fundraiser, joking and playing pranks with her friends.
However, she says every day is not always as easy.
She finds it challenging not to be able to take part in the same activities other kids her age are involved in.
“I go to a library because I’m sick, and I can’t go to other people if some are sick,” said Carlock.
Carlock will soon undergo a stem cell transplant. The family has set up the Ashlynn Carlock Account with Capital One Bank for donations.
