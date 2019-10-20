Racers in Texarkana hit the streets for 2019’s ‘Race for the Cure’

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Racers from across both state lines took to the streets on Saturday for this year’s Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure event.
The event raises money for research according to Susan G. Komen’s website. The organization raised a little more than $175,000 this year.
One breast cancer survivor at today’s race encourages others to never give up.
“I strive to do the walk each time to get me to the goal and finish my race,” said Eva Woods.
By the year 2026, organizers with this event say fundraising will help reduce the current number of breast cancer death by fifty percent in the United States.
If you would like to donate, visit www.komen.org.
