First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! This morning, some areas will see patchy fog, but nothing too dense to warrant an advisory. The morning fog will dissipate after sunrise. Partly cloudy skies expected today with high temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Non severe isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon. Severe threat moves in late this evening around midnight as a cold front sweeps through the ArkLaTex.
The Storm Prediction Center increased areas in the northern ArkLaTex to an Enhanced risk for severe weather this evening and overnight. Late this evening, a few strong to severe thunderstorms may push out ahead of the cold front near the I-30 corridor with the actual front moving in around midnight. The line of storms and heavy rain associated with the front will push southeast through the ArkLaTex overnight and into the morning hours on Monday.
Monday morning: early Monday morning and afternoon, a Slight risk encompasses much of northwest Louisiana and parts of deep east Texas. So far, models agree on a line of storms moving into northwest Louisiana near 5 and 6am, however timing may change as we closer to the event. By late Monday afternoon, most if not all of the worst of the weather should be out of the ArkLaTex. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 70s before the front moves through. Behind it, temperatures in the afternoon will rise to the low 70s.
Primary threats tonight and overnight through Monday morning will be for damaging wind gusts. Winds could gust anywhere from 60-70mph. A few tornadoes will also be possible as well as the threat for isolated flash flooding and large hail.
Have a great Sunday and stay weather aware!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
