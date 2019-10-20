First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening

Monday morning: early Monday morning and afternoon, a Slight risk encompasses much of northwest Louisiana and parts of deep east Texas. So far, models agree on a line of storms moving into northwest Louisiana near 5 and 6am, however timing may change as we closer to the event. By late Monday afternoon, most if not all of the worst of the weather should be out of the ArkLaTex. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 70s before the front moves through. Behind it, temperatures in the afternoon will rise to the low 70s.