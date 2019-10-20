Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident is the motorcyclist who died in a collision Saturday night, authorities says.
The Caddo coroner’s office says he is 40-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Brown.
Shreveport police identified him through fingerprint comparison.
The accident occurred at 10:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue (Louisiana Highway 173) in Shreveport.
That’s in a predominantly unpopulated stretch of LA 173 between Interstate 220 and North Hearne Avenue and alongside Cross Lake.
An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The collision is being investigated by Shreveport police.
