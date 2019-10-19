Severe Weather Potential for late Sunday night

Guidance from a several models suggest that strong to severe storms could arrive shortly after midnight. The first areas to be impacted will be along and north of I-30 with an estimated timing between midnight and 7am. The line should push south of the I-30 corridor and impact the Shreveport-Bossier area between 7am and late morning. As the showers and storms continue pushing southeast, they should be completely out of the ArkLaTex by early afternoon. Keep in mind, there is still plenty of time before this happens so timing and impact could certainly change, however, we’ll keep you updated along the way.