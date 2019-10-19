Quiet and warm weekend, severe weather possible Sunday night/Monday Morning

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a light southerly wind around 5 mph. Rain chances are only around 10 percent so any outdoor activities planned are good to go.
Sunday: Most of Sunday will remain nice and warm. We'll see clouds increasing in the morning and throughout the day. As you head to church, temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the early service and in the mid to upper 70s around mid morning. By the afternoon, still mostly dry but a few stray showers may pop up with highs in mid 80s. Late Sunday evening as the cold front approaches, a few thunderstorms may develop.
Sunday night: Late Sunday night, mainly after midnight, strong to possibly severe showers and storms will impact areas north of I-30 corridor. There is a Slight risk for severe weather Sunday night for counties north of I-30 with a Marginal risk south of I-30 down to deep east Texas.
Monday morning: early Monday morning, the Slight risk shifts southeast and encompasses much of northwest Louisiana. A Marginal Risk is still in places for counties and parishes behind it. All modes of severe weather: damaging winds, a few tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding are possible. By late Monday afternoon, most if not all of the worst of the weather will be out of the ArkLaTex.
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
