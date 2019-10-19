NPD searching for more information on shooting

NPD searching for more information on shooting
(Source: Raycom)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 19, 2019 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 7:49 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department are hoping someone will come forward with information on a shooting that took place on Friday.

Officers were called around 3:45 p.m. to Amulet Street near Hedges Street. They were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that Jirah Lyons, 20, was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a post on NPD’s Facebook.

Release Date: October 18, 2019 Natchitoches Police seek public’s help in shooting that occurred on Amulet...

Posted by Natchitoches Police Department on Friday, October 18, 2019

Officers were able to learn that she was traveling down Amulet when an unknown person began to shoot at their vehicle.

NPD will release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Alisha Roberson at (318) 357-3810. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.