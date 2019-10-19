Man is shot when he walks out of his apartment

Detectives already were in the area and heard the gunshots, police say

A man was shot when he walked out of his residence at Pines Apartments in the 8000 block of Line Avenue in Shreveport about 8:58 p.m. Oct. 18, authorities report. Detectives already were in the area and report having heard the gunshots.
By Curtis Heyen | October 18, 2019 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:55 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was shot Friday night in Shreveport.

And detectives already were in the area and heard the gunshots, police say.

It happened at 8:58 p.m. on Line Avenue between East 79th Street and Eden Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities report that the man was shot when he walked out of his apartment at Pines Apartments in the 8000 block of Line Avenue.

He has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound or wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Investigators still are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

