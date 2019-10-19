Coroner IDs 2 men found shot dead in bullet-riddled van

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two 25-year-old Shreveport residents have been identified as the men found shot dead Friday morning in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Deonta White was in the driver’s seat of the bullet-riddled van that was discovered in front of a vacant house in the 2700 block of Grassmere Street, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
The man in the passenger seat has been identified as LaDarien Walpool, the coroner’s office says.
Both men had been shot several times and were dead at the scene when found around 6:12 a.m.
The coroner’s office used fingerprint comparison to identify White and Walpool.
Autopsies were ordered through Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.