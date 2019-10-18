Warm weekend with a strong cold front on its way

Monday will have the next cold front push through. There is the possibility of severe weather as the front arrives. There will be heavy rain and strong storms. Since it is still a few days away, the threat for severe weather could change. As of now, there is a marginal risk. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. It is low, but something to still take seriously. I have a 80% chance of rain for the day. All the rain should clear out by the evening. Therefore the morning is when the weather will be at its worst.