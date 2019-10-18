Warm weekend with a strong cold front on its way

(KSLA) - The weather over the next couple days will remain quiet. There will not be much changing through the first half of the weekend. After that though, the weather will bring in another cold front Sunday night. This will cool temperatures down and will likely bring some strong to potentially severe weather.
This evening looks to be very nice. You may need a light jacket for any evening plans. Temperatures will be falling to the 50s. Overnight, it will be mostly clear with no rain. Temperatures will go back to the lower to mid 50s.
Saturday will have a great weather to enjoy. Try to take advantage and soak in the sunshine. I have a 10% chance of rain with a few passing clouds. Overall, I do not expect any significant rain. Temperatures will warm up to the 80s. This will be a great day!
Sunday will have a clouds increase throughout the day. By the evening, there will be a lot of clouds around and the rain chances will be up to 20%. As the evening wears on, the rain chances will increase even more. This is from our next cold front approaching.
Monday will have the next cold front push through. There is the possibility of severe weather as the front arrives. There will be heavy rain and strong storms. Since it is still a few days away, the threat for severe weather could change. As of now, there is a marginal risk. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. It is low, but something to still take seriously. I have a 80% chance of rain for the day. All the rain should clear out by the evening. Therefore the morning is when the weather will be at its worst.
Tuesday and Wednesday will go back to great weather! There will be nothing but sunshine and temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. I do not expect any rain at all either of these days. It will be great weather!
We also have Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico. It is moving to the northeast pretty quickly, and should not impact the ArkLaTex. It is expected to make landfall near the Florida panhandle and will weaken after landfall.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
