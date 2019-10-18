SPD investigating possible double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after the discovery of two bodies in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.
According to police, the bodies were found just before 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle outside of a vacant residence in the 2700 block Grassmere Street, according to SPD Det. Angie Willhite.
Shreveport police are investigating with assistance from Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
