SPD investigating possible double homicide
Two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Sunset Acres neighborhood on Friday morning. (Source: Semmie Buffin)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 18, 2019 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 11:07 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after the discovery of two bodies in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to police, the bodies were found just before 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle outside of a vacant residence in the 2700 block Grassmere Street, according to SPD Det. Angie Willhite.

Shreveport police are investigating with assistance from Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

