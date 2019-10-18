Severe weather possible late this weekend

A cold front will be pushing its way through the ArkLaTex Sunday night/early Monday morning. This will bring the heavy rain and strong storms. Reason for that is because we have all of this “energy” or “storm fuel” in the atmosphere. This is extra moisture and heat that can help cause storms to develop. Tie that with the cold front that will bring cooler temperatures behind it, more storms could develop. All we need to make it severe is some wind shear. That is, the wind changing speed and direction as you go up in height. This is driven from upper level winds. All of these will be in place by this weekend.