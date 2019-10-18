Great start to weekend, stormy finish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! On top of the awesome fact that it is Friday we are tracking the best weather all week for the ArkLaTex. Moving into the weekend temperatures will continue to go up across the region. In terms of chances for wet wet weather, the next two days are shaping to be dry and sunny. But once we get to Sunday and especially Monday of next week the rain chances are in the increase as a strong cold front will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex.
For our Friday this will be a truly banner day for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will start off cool in the low 50s, so you will need a jacket as you are walking out the door this morning. But by lunchtime temperatures should be cracking 70 degrees and getting into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. Along with those delightful temperatures we should see for the most part sunny skies.
Your weekend forecast will start off great, but will be going downhill by Sunday night. Highs Saturday should be right around 80 degrees along with partly cloudy skies. On Sunday while we will see even warmer temperatures, shower chances will be on the increase across the ArkLaTex as a cold front approaches the region. This cold front will bring the chance for some Severe Weather overnight Sunday into Monday. The cold front should be out of the ArkLaTex by late Monday afternoon.
In the Gulf, we are watching a potential tropical storm forming that will be impacting part of the Gulf Coast later today and early Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for parts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida. No impacts for the ArkLaTex are expected.
So while we could see some Severe Weather at the very end of the weekend we will be seeing a fantastic start. So make sure you get out and enjoy the fall weather!
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.