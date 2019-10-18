Great start to weekend, stormy finish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! On top of the awesome fact that it is Friday we are tracking the best weather all week for the ArkLaTex. Moving into the weekend temperatures will continue to go up across the region. In terms of chances for wet wet weather, the next two days are shaping to be dry and sunny. But once we get to Sunday and especially Monday of next week the rain chances are in the increase as a strong cold front will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex.