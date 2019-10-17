2 injured following shooting at Grambling State University; suspect sought

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Two people, including a police officer, are injured following a shooting at Grambling State University on early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on campus, according to GSU’s communications director.
Two people, the officer and a non-student, were injured. They were sent to a hospital for medical treatment.
Witnesses on the scene told authorities that they saw someone flee the campus after shots were fired. Students say they received text messages and emails from the campus about the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Investigators with Louisiana State Police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more about the incident.
