BPSO searching for burglary suspect

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will come forward to identify a burglar who broke into a grocery store.
It happened on Oct. 16 at the Winfield Grocery Store on Winfield Road.
In video footage, a young man is seen breaking into the store around midnight. The suspect used a big wrench to break the glass on the front door to get in.
He is seen on video stealing different items, candy and soda.
BPSO describes the suspect as a teenager or being in his early 20s with a slim build and short hair.
In the video, he is seen wearing a dark hoodie and pants with dark shoes and a beanie. He was also seen carrying a large, dark-colored gym bag.
BPSO believes the burglar took off on foot, heading east on Winfield Road.
Anyone with any information about the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.