Bossier COA perseveres after 2 vehicles stolen, vandalized

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — If you saw a Bossier Council on Aging vehicle on the road this weekend, chances are the driver was a thief.
Someone broke into and stole the agency’s minivan and white Toyota truck, officials said.
After having been driven, the vehicles were returned to the lot. But they were damaged.
“They ripped out all the cameras inside, broke the wheelchair utility and tore apart different parts of the van,” said Tamara Crane, executive director of the Bossier COA. “Not to mention the outside of the van has a dent in the hood and damage underneath.”
The truck sustained heavy damage to the tires and wheels.
The Bossier COA is a nonprofit that serves hundreds of senior citizens every week with food, recreation and a long list of other services.
To make up for the lost vehicles, the team has had to utilize other resources from their other parish offices.
This adds a lot of work to their already busy schedules.
Bossier City police are investigating the thefts and have released no additional information about any suspects.
“The best way to support us right now is to spread the word about what happened because we know someone had to see these vehicles on the road,” Crane said in a Facebook comment. “Especially the white Toyota truck. It was being driven all around Shreveport/Bossier on Sunday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.”
Authorities urge anyone who saw anything to call police.
