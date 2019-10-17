Temperatures slowly rebound into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will slowly be rebounding over the next few days for the ArkLaTex. High pressure for the most part is going to be dominating our weather pattern between now and the end of the weekend. But once we turn the page to next week we are tracking another strong cold front that could potentially bring some Severe Weather to the ArkLaTex.
Thursday will be a tranquil fall day for the region. Expect sunny skies along with some cool temperatures throughout the day. As you are walking out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab a jacket as temperatures are starting off in the 40s. Once we get to the afternoon temperatures should get into the 70s for most in the ArkLaTex.
Moving into Friday and our weekend our temperatures will continue to rebound. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday before moving up into the 80s over the weekend. For the most part the ArkLaTex will be staying dry which is a big reason temperatures will continue to move up. That will come to an end late Sunday though as a very strong cold front will start moving through the ArkLaTex bringing us potentially our first real chance at Severe Weather for the fall season.
In the meantime, break out those jackets and maybe grab a pumpkin spice latte as it will be feeling like fall today in the ArkLaTex.
Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
