Temperatures slowly rebound into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will slowly be rebounding over the next few days for the ArkLaTex. High pressure for the most part is going to be dominating our weather pattern between now and the end of the weekend. But once we turn the page to next week we are tracking another strong cold front that could potentially bring some Severe Weather to the ArkLaTex.